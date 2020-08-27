Left Menu
Hike appoints Suvesh Malhotra as VP, Head of Engineering

Malhotra, who has over 15 years of experience, was previously the Senior Vice President (Technology) at OYO Hotels & Homes, a statement said. In his new role, he would be looking after all things technology and engineering, making it a core differentiator for Hike and enabling a seamless social experience for Hike users, it added.

Homegrown messaging platform Hike on Thursday said it has appointed Suvesh Malhotra as its Vice President and Head of Engineering. Malhotra, who has over 15 years of experience, was previously the Senior Vice President (Technology) at OYO Hotels & Homes, a statement said.

In his new role, he would be looking after all things technology and engineering, making it a core differentiator for Hike and enabling a seamless social experience for Hike users, it added. "Social is a space I have always been passionate about. The advancements in technology today have opened the doors for tremendous innovation...I'm thrilled to join the stellar team at Hike to redefine the way social products are built," Malhotra said. * * * * Keysight Technologies inks MoU with IIT Madras to enable testing of homegrown 5G standards Keysight Technologies, Inc on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras to support Telecom Standards Development Society India (TSDSI) in development of India specific 5G standards. The MoU signing follows the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)'s recognition of the 5G Radio Interface Technology (RIT) introduced by TSDSI as a candidate 5G standard, a statement said.

To encourage Indian start-ups and the telecom industry to take an early lead in 5G, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is funding a large-scale project called '5G Testbed'. The goal of the project is to build a test bed that closely resembles a real-world 5G deployment. This project will create a 5G prototype and testing platform that will be developed under the guidance of more than 50 researchers and engineers based in the IIT Madras campus using equipment developed by Keysight Technologies. * * * * Hired 5,000 campus graduates this year in India: DXC Technology DXC Technology on Thursday said it has hired about 5,000 campus graduates this year and 50 per cent of them are women. The company continues to invest in campus relationships and has plans to increase the number of graduate hires next year with the aim to ensure the right representation and talent pool required to serve customers, a statement said. DXC's hiring practices reflect the company's commitment to promoting a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, it added. By hiring women employees to create a healthy gender balance, DXC is cultivating an inclusive environment where all employees are rewarded for superior performance and recognized with equal opportunities for growth, the statement said.

* * * * Rudrabhishek Enterprises appointed supervision consultant by NHIDCL for 2 projects Rudrabhishek Enterprises on Thursday said it has been appointed as a supervision consultant by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation for two road projects in Manipur. The company has bagged the contract for widening and improvement of a section of NH-39 and NH-102C in Manipur. The total stretch of the national highway to be widened, strengthened and constructed in Manipur is 50.543 km and the cost involved is Rs 449.78 crore. * * * * Anil Saboo elected as IEEMA President Electrical equipment apex body IEEMA on Thursday said Anil Saboo has been elected as its President for this fiscal. Saboo will take over the coveted post during the IEEMA annual convention and AGM to be held on September 23, themed as 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', it said in a statement.

