Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki partners Myles Automotive to expand vehicle subscription service

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies to expand its vehicle subscription service for individual customers under 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' brand in Hyderabad and Pune as a pilot project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:39 IST
Maruti Suzuki partners Myles Automotive to expand vehicle subscription service
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies to expand its vehicle subscription service for individual customers under 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' brand in Hyderabad and Pune as a pilot project. In July this year, the company had tied up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch the subscription service as a pilot in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Through the partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies, customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 17,600 for Swift Lxi in Pune and Rs 18,350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment, the company said in a statement. The subscription service offers many features such as zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24x7 roadside support and no resale risk.

Myles will take care of vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki's dealer channel. "Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option," it added.

Under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months, the company said. "In the changed business dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

He further said, "we are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand. It will also be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to the latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months." Myles Automotive Technologies Founder & CEO Sakshi Vij said "we have always believed in the power of partnership in fulfilling our mission of easier vehicle ownership solutions in the Indian market." PTI RKL DRR DRR.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mukherjee still in deep coma, but haemodynamically stable: Doctors

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Armys Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday. A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pre...

Top Philippine diplomat recommends scrapping deals with blacklisted China firms

The Philippines foreign minister said on Friday he would recommend the government terminates deals with Chinese firms blacklisted by the United States for their roles in constructing and militarising artificial South China Sea islands.The U...

Nigeria: FAAN to set new Passenger Service Charge for domestic and international flights

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN is set to begin the implementation of the new Passenger Service Charge PSC for domestic and international flights, as part of overall measures to boost revenue generation, according to a news repor...

USFDA ‘closes’ warning letter for three sites of Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Drug firm Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator Food has closed warning letter issued for three of its sites in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, following evaluation of corrective actions taken by the company. In Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020