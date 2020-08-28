Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to implement fiscal and economic reforms to grow economy: President

The President said the reforms will include the finalisation of electricity determinations, the unbundling Eskom and other steps to open up energy markets, the modernisation of ports and rail infrastructure and the licensing of the high-demand spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:57 IST
Govt to implement fiscal and economic reforms to grow economy: President
The President said new and urgent government priorities have been funded through the reallocation of budgets within and across functions.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will implement fiscal and economic reforms to raise confidence and grow the economy.

This comes at the back of a rising public debt that was incurred as the government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the main, government debt is expected to reach R3.9 trillion in 2020/21.

"Since the economy and the fiscus were already weak prior to the current crisis, the starting point for ensuring fiscal stability is to close the gap between government spending and tax revenue.

"In undertaking this task, the government has adopted an 'active' approach to managing the country's debt.

"This includes faster implementation of the economic reforms needed to support investment and employment, raise productivity and competitiveness, and lower cost of living and doing business," he said.

The President said the reforms will include the finalisation of electricity determinations, the unbundling Eskom and other steps to open up energy markets, the modernisation of ports and rail infrastructure and the licensing of the high-demand spectrum.

He said under the 'active' scenario, which requires a programme of fiscal restraint, the government anticipates a small surplus in the primary balance – which is the difference between non-interest spending and revenue – in 2023/24.

"Debt would stabilise at around 87.4% of GDP, after which it would gradually decline.

"The active scenario prevents debt service costs from continuing to rise faster than all other items of spending for the foreseeable future.

"In this way, it prevents an outcome where South Africa's debt costs are higher than all other expenditure. A sovereign debt crisis causes investors to leave the country, and the country has to seek large bailouts from official lenders," he said.

The President said new and urgent government priorities have been funded through the reallocation of budgets within and across functions.

He said it was a necessity to improve efficiency, meaning that the government will have to do more with less.

"For example, more will need to be done using communication technology instead of spending money on accommodation and subsistence and travel costs.

"Government remains committed to improving education and health outcomes, and reducing poverty, as shown by the size of allocations to the learning and culture, health and social development functions over the medium term.

"The economic recovery and reconstruction plan that is being developed by the government, alongside its social partners, will ensure that resources are directed to infrastructure and employment creation programmes, in particular.

"Alongside urgent structural reforms, such investments will lay a firm foundation for a return to economic growth and job creation.

"This, in turn, will increase public revenue, allowing the government to reduce the budget deficit and lower its exposure to debt."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Markets mixed after Fed chair says low rates to persist

World markets were mostly higher Friday after the Federal Reserve chair said the US central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2 target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resig...

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 mi...

Trump has shown reckless disregard for wellbeing of American people: Kamala Harris

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Partys vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly coronavirus pandemic by being fixated on the stock market ...

J&J's Janssen to begin Phase II COVID-19 vaccine trials next week in Spain

Johnson Johnsons Janssen unit will begin Phase II trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany next week, Spanish health minister Salvador Illa announced on Friday, as the U.S. drugmaker expands testing for its exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020