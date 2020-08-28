Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumer sentiment improves for auto industry but urban buyers remain cautious: Motilal Oswal

Wholesale volumes are estimated to grow at 3.6 per cent for two-wheelers and 16 per cent for passenger vehicles in August on account of sustained demand and inventory refilling, according to a report released by Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:20 IST
Consumer sentiment improves for auto industry but urban buyers remain cautious: Motilal Oswal
OEMs see production normalising with continuous improvement in the supply chain.. Image Credit: ANI

Wholesale volumes are estimated to grow at 3.6 per cent for two-wheelers and 16 per cent for passenger vehicles in August on account of sustained demand and inventory refilling, according to a report released by Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Friday. However, volumes will decline by 49 per cent year-on-year for commercial vehicles (except Tata) due to low demand. Tractor volumes are expected to grow by 45 per cent on a low base and continued retail momentum.

The report said wholesale volume for August will be a mixed bag, reflecting demand fulfillment for certain models due to supply shortage and inventory refilling for other models. Although some sporadic lockdowns are still observed, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have largely adjusted to the new normal, and are matching supply with demand and slowly moving to inventory refilling.

Demand recovery has sustained on account of increasing preference for personal vehicles and high disposable incomes in the rural markets. For August, most of the OEM plants further improved utilisation on a month-on-month basis. The majority of entry-level passenger vehicle customers and urban two-wheeler customers are purchasing vehicles for safety purposes, who otherwise may have avoided the purchase.

Commercial vehicles are seeing demand only from the infrastructure and construction sector which accounts for 30 per cent of total sales. The overall consumer sentiment has improved but urban customers remain cautious given the uncertain environment.

Tractor demand remains strong with retail growth in most of the markets. However, three-wheeler demand is still very low, further affected by stringent financing norms and a low business environment for the owner or operator. Demand normalisation is the biggest monitorable with multiple moving parts in the form of normalisation of the supply side, consumer sentiment, availability of finance and impact of BS-VI cost inflation. Valuations reflect a recovery from H2 FY21, leaving a limited margin for safety for any negative surprises.

Hence, companies with, higher visibility in terms of demand recovery, a strong competitive positioning, margin drivers and balance sheet strength are preferred. M&M and Eicher Motors are top large-cap picks while mid-cap picks are Motherson Sumi and Endurance Technologies. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurugram docs remove cricket-ball sized pelvic tumour from 21-yr-old, he takes college exams a week later

A 21-year-old student battled all odds to appear for his Delhi University final year exams just over a week after a team of doctors in Gurugram successfully removed a cricket ball size pelvic tumour from him through surgery that spanned six...

Markets mixed after Fed chair says low rates to persist

World markets were mostly higher Friday after the Federal Reserve chair said the US central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2 target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resig...

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 mi...

Trump has shown reckless disregard for wellbeing of American people: Kamala Harris

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Partys vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly coronavirus pandemic by being fixated on the stock market ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020