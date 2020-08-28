Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport cuts hundreds of jobs

The airport said in a statement it will cut “several hundred” jobs from its total workforce of around 3,000 to reduce costs. Schiphol called in its statement for better international cooperation on measures to make air travel safe in the COVID-19 era.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:27 IST
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport cuts hundreds of jobs

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport announced on Friday that it will cut hundreds of jobs as it warned that air traffic likely will not return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels until 2023-25. The busy aviation hub slumped to a net loss of 246 million euros ($293 million) in the first half of the year, compared to a profit of 133 million in the same period last year, before sweeping travel restrictions and other measures to contain the spread of the virus hammered the global travel industry.

Passenger numbers at Schiphol fell 62.1%, to 13.1 million, while cargo volumes were down 14.5% compared to the first half of 2019. The airport said in a statement it will cut “several hundred” jobs from its total workforce of around 3,000 to reduce costs.

Schiphol called in its statement for better international cooperation on measures to make air travel safe in the COVID-19 era. “The international response is currently insufficiently aligned and coordinated. This impacts air travel, and therefore economic recovery,” the airport said.

“Schiphol is in favour of a system of testing for travel to and from countries with an orange or red risk profile,” the airport said. "This can reduce the need for travel bans and quarantine measures.".

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurugram docs remove cricket-ball sized pelvic tumour from 21-yr-old, he takes college exams a week later

A 21-year-old student battled all odds to appear for his Delhi University final year exams just over a week after a team of doctors in Gurugram successfully removed a cricket ball size pelvic tumour from him through surgery that spanned six...

Markets mixed after Fed chair says low rates to persist

World markets were mostly higher Friday after the Federal Reserve chair said the US central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2 target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resig...

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 mi...

Trump has shown reckless disregard for wellbeing of American people: Kamala Harris

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Partys vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly coronavirus pandemic by being fixated on the stock market ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020