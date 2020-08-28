SPDA demands deferment of BCD on solar equipment

Industry body Solar Power Developers Association (SPDA) on Friday pitched for postponement of imposition of basic customs duty on solar cells and modules. The body is of the view that the imposition of basic customs duty (BCD) can severely slow down the plan of having 100 GW solar energy by 2022.

In June, Power Minister R K Singh had indicated about imposition of BCD on solar cells, modules and invertors from August to discourage dumping and encourage the domestic industry. SPDA, a national association representing India’s upcoming solar power generators and developers, said in a statement that the government must reconsider its decision of imposing BCD on solar cells and modules.

The implementation of safeguard duty on cells and modules has been extended by a year recently, hence setting additional tariff barriers at this stage is not appropriate as it will damage the sector's prospects, it noted. SPDA recommends that the imposition of BCD be postponed by 18 months so that financial burden on the already bid out projects of capacity around 50 GWs can be avoided, it stated.

According to SPDA, safeguard duty has already resulted in an escalation in capital costs, and any additional duty (like BCD) can jeopardise the government's plan of having 100 GW of solar capacity by 2022. There has been no BCD on solar equipment since March 2005 to make solar power competitive and affordable for end-users.

The increased costs shall result in the higher power purchase cost for DISCOMs, translating into higher tariffs across different end-users, it added. The impact in the manufacturing sector's case is particularly visible, as increased tariffs directly impact their operating costs that affect their competitiveness in the global market, it said.

“Imposing two duties simultaneously on one product is not only unfair but also counterproductive to achieving the target of 100 GW of solar power by 2022. Consumers must benefit from affordable and clean power possible through Solar Energy – the imposition of duties and taxes would have a cascading effect on power costs and could adversely affect the health of DISCOMs,” SPDA Director General Shekhar Dutt said. There is a severe risk of cartelisation if BCD comes into force, but demand for solar PV equipment continues to be higher than domestic manufacturing capacity, the body said.

While SPDA completely supports the government's efforts in promoting the domestic manufacturing of solar PV equipment, it feels that a more comprehensive approach is needed. Even with domestic manufacturing of cells and modules, upstream part of the value chain, i.e., polysilicon, ingots, and wafers, representing 30 to 35 per cent of the total cost, will continue to be imported. Hence, the policy should target indigenisation of the entire value chain.

Further, instead of making duty applicable on 100 per cent of imports, options must be explored to tax only incremental imports, i.e., the quantum of modules uncatered by domestic manufacturers. This incremental capacity will taper down with an increase in domestic capacity, it suggested. Additionally, it said that more manufacturing linked tenders must be issued by the government to give a boost to domestic manufacturing in India.

It must be acknowledged that building solar power plants and becoming power surplus is also a step toward self-reliance. A real ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ would generate solar power in India using the equipment having the entire manufacturing value chain based locally, it added.

SPDA is an independent industry association; committed to promoting the solar sector in India..