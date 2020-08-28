Valingro Group Chairman Arun elected as SICCI President
Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI): Valingro Group Chairman Arun has been elected as the president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the oldest trade bodies in the city. He was elected unanimously at the 110th Annual General Meeting of the chamber held here recently, a press release said.
Arun is also the Honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Chennai. "We firmly believe that our Chamber will be contributing to growth, be a significant bridge between industry and government and deliver value by making tangible contributions", he said on his appointment.
"While COVID has caused significant hardships worldwide, we have to be able to collect ourselves and ensure progress with the available sources in hand", he said. VNS Lega Founder and cost accountant V N Shiva Sankar was elected as the Vice President of the chamber, the release said.
