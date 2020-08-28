Pre-launch bookings of BSVI-compliant G 310 R, G 310 GS from Sept 1
BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Friday announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for the BSVI-compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles, from September 1. BMW Motorrad India will open pre-launch bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. Customers are getting a special opportunity to book the bikes from September 1 onwards, ahead of the official launch, the company said in a release.
The company has not yet announced the launch date. "BMW Motorrad India has built a robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined and re-energised, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS-VI compliant variants," said BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.
The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS, premium motorcycles, have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85 per cent in yearly sales, the release said. For pre-launch bookings, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an enquiry form online at the company's website, it said adding that deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.
BMW Motorrad has at an authorised dealership network across cities including Delhi, Mumbai , Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Raipur, Cuttack and Ranchi..
