Unique solution to break chain of infection on the Anvil

"Been", a new app developed launched by an Israeli company is working to help break the chain of COVID 19 infection. The app connects businesses and governments with public users while maintaining total privacy. "At a very early stage, I understood that we need an app to break the chain of infections faster," says Eliran Shachar, the founder, and CEO of the company. The app was build using a "Privacy First" logic, which means that all possible measures were taken to protect people's privacy. That's include shredding visits data after 14 days, not exposing individual information, and using high-end technology to provide real-time tools. The "Been" App, which can be used at public places by businesses, ensures that individual privacy is protected at all times. It empowers authorities to take corrective action at the right time to avoid lockdown. It enables informing the potential risk so that they can take immediate corrective action of isolating themselves.

Governments across the globe have tried to come up with Apps that help users break the chain of infection, but with limited success and significant privacy invasion concerns. As the countries around the world slowly try to get businesses and the public back to normal, while maintaining the need for social distancing to break the spread of the virus from person to person, there is a need for a red alert mechanism on possible infection spread areas in real-time. "We are now developing a smart key-chain that can replace the need for the phone scanning action for older adults or anyone who want a more comfortable way to enter a business or public place. We hope to deliver that solution to the public soon", he added.

"Been" is working on a subscription model where businesses that use the app can register their business premises. They will be allotted a smart QR code to place at the entrance. Clients and visitors will be required to scan that QR code. Each unique visitor is required to fill up a short form before entering- this is only needed once. The next time the user visits the place, he will need just to press a button to approve entering (less than 12 seconds).