Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 cr in June quarter

About the COVID-19 situation in the country, the company stated that the group's ability to generate sufficient cash flows to meet its financial obligations in the foreseeable future could be impacted by the undetermined circumstances arising from the pandemic. Suzlon Energy COO V R Tanti said the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the debt restructuring which was completed on June 30, 2020, impacted the wind turbine generator (WTG) business in the first quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:59 IST
Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 cr in June quarter

Suzlon Energy on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 398.86 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 336.88 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2019, a BSE filing said.

Total consolidated income of the company declined to Rs 528.22 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 851.09 crore in the same period last year. About the COVID-19 situation in the country, the company stated that the group's ability to generate sufficient cash flows to meet its financial obligations in the foreseeable future could be impacted by the undetermined circumstances arising from the pandemic.

Suzlon Energy COO V R Tanti said the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the debt restructuring which was completed on June 30, 2020, impacted the wind turbine generator (WTG) business in the first quarter. "We have started securing new orders in Q1 and have a healthy order book of 867 MW. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown, our Operations and Maintenance Service (OMS) business continues to deliver good performance and ... forging and foundry business has also performed well." He further said, "The government's focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will boost domestic manufacturing in the wind sector and definitely benefit Indian wind turbine manufacturers like us." At an industry level there have been several positive developments with a slew of policy announcements, he mentioned. The power ministry announced the extension of waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges and losses on supply of power generated from wind and solar sources until June 30, 2023. No ISTS charges would be levied for 25 years and the same is also applicable to captive power projects, which will open up a new market segment. Swapnil Jain, CFO, Suzlon Energy said in the statement, "In the Q1 results we see a clear improvement in EBITDA over last year, which is a testimony of the success achieved in controlling our fixed costs. As the Debt Resolution Plan was implemented at the end of Q1 FY21, the impact of the reduction in interest cost will be seen in the coming quarters." However, part of the interest cost on securities issued to the lenders would keep getting charged to the statement of profit and loss in future years which is notional, he said. The company is now strongly positioned to resume the WTG business and execute the order book. "We have also reorganised the business to suit the new market paradigm, which has helped in significant reduction of our break-even levels making us even more competitive." PTI KKS MR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: New statue of UK's Princess Diana to be installed next year

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.New statue of UKs Princess Diana to be installed next yearA new statue of Britains Princess Diana will be installed at Kensington Palace next July on what would have been her 60th birthda...

World News Roundup: Berlin police disband protest against coronavirus curbs; No serious threat to Kremlin critic Navalny's life and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Berlin police disband protest against coronavirus curbsBerlin police on Saturday disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs a few hours after it had begun aft...

Health News Roundup: Philippines confirms 3,637 coronavirus infections, 94 more deaths; UK head teachers concerned about COVID test and trace scheme and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Philippines confirms 3,637 coronavirus infections, 94 more deathsThe Philippines reported 3,637 new coronavirus infections and 94 more deaths on Saturday, taking its tally to 213,131 case...

US News Roundup: Remnants of Hurricane Laura drench Arkansas as storm heads east; Trump knocks protesters against racial injustice during New Hampshire rally and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Remnants of Hurricane Laura drench Arkansas as storm heads eastThe remnants of Hurricane Laura were dousing Arkansas on Friday morning and due to bring rain to the East Coast over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020