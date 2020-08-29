Left Menu
APSEZ promoters pledge 206 lakh shares to raise Rs 430 cr

Promoters of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have pledged 206.09 lakh shares of the company in favour of Credit Suisse AG to raise Rs 430 crore for a group company, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:38 IST
Promoters of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have pledged 206.09 lakh shares of the company in favour of Credit Suisse AG to raise Rs 430 crore for a group company, according to a regulatory filing. The transaction was done on Friday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said in the filing.

The shares were held by Gautam S Adani and Rajesh S Adani on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust and comprise 1.01 per cent of the APSEZ share capital. In a separate filing, APSEZ informed the bourses that the pledge was against the security for the borrowing by Adani Rail Infra Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs 430 crore. The value of shares being encumbered amounted to Rs 742.03 crore.

The borrowed amount will be utilised for refinancing of existing indebtedness of the borrower availed for ultimate utilisation towards productive purposes of a group company besides on-lending to group companies that was ultimately utilised for productive purposes of a group company, the filing said. The amount, it said, will also be utilised for payment of all outstanding costs, fees and expenses in relation to the facility. The same promoters had earlier got pledge released on 78,000 shares of APSEZ earlier this week.

The pledge was removed from JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd and JM Financial Products Ltd. SB Adani Family Trust holds 39.34 per cent stake in APSEZ..

