Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private cos begin investing in farm sector spurred by recent reforms: Agri Sec

Private companies have began investing in farm sector spurred by the recent reforms that will help increase farmers' income, according to Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:21 IST
Private cos begin investing in farm sector spurred by recent reforms: Agri Sec

Private companies have began investing in farm sector spurred by the recent reforms that will help increase farmers' income, according to Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal. The government recently brought three major reforms via Ordinances.

It amended the Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, and introduced a new law -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 -- to allow farmers to sell their produce outside the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC). The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 was brought in to legalise contract farming.

"These reforms are applicable pan-India. They are moving in the right direction and will help increase the income of farmers," Agarwal told PTI. The government has already held one round of discussion with the industry on implementation of agri-reforms.

"Large number of industries are planning investments, while some have already invested," he said. "Lot of things are happening. I was told that a rice company has already entered into contract farming with basmati rice growers in 1,000 acres, while another company has opened a private mandi," he said without disclosing investment amount.

On the ongoing kharif (summer) sowing, Agarwal said India has already set a new record in sowing of kharif crops. "Good rains have improved the prospects of kharif crops. Total area sown to kharif crops has reached 1,082 lakh hectares till August 28, surpassing the 2016 record," he said.

In 2016, farmers had sown kharif crops in a total area of 1,075.71 lakh hectare. Total sown area under kharif crops stood at 1,009.98 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year. Even in the current COVID-19 crisis, farmers have worked very hard, he said.

"Overall, there has been good sowing till date. All required steps for risk mitigation have also been taken," Agarwal said, adding that reports on status of crops in states that faced floods and heavy rains are awaited. Sowing of kharif crop begins with the onset of southwest monsoon and harvesting starts from October. Rice is the main kharif crop.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Robert Lewandowski is Germany's 'footballer of the year'

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germanys footballer of the year for helping Bayern Munich to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble. Kicker magazine announced Sunday that Lewandowski received 276 votes in a po...

Narasimha Rao govt was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbours: Tharoor

The P V Narasimha Rao government was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries through reasonable, conciliatory and accommodative approach while the present BJP dispensation has failed in the area, Congress MP Sha...

Wisconsin lieutenant governor says state does not need a visit from President Trump

Wisconsins Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said on Sunday the state does not need a visit from President Donald Trump, after his incendiary remarks on the racial protests in the city of Kenosha. Trump, who has taken a hard stance against...

Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs

Qatar announced changes to its labour laws on Sunday, raising the minimum wage by 25 percent to 1,000 riyals 275 a month and scrapping a requirement for workers to get permission from their employers to change jobs.They are the latest in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020