Netsurf Communications planning to ramp up production capacity

Buoyed by the strong sales of healthcare products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, direct selling firm Netsurf Communications is planning to ramp up production capacity and is presently looking for land, a top company official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Buoyed by the strong sales of healthcare products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, direct selling firm Netsurf Communications is planning to ramp up production capacity and is presently looking for land, a top company official said. Headquartered in Pune, the company's plants are in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Pune, its CMD Sujit Jain said.

He said the company has its own R&D facility, and has products also in personal care, farm care and home care spaces. "Due to COVID, the healthcare products are selling very well, All are out stocked. And also well traction in the farm care segment", Jain said.

Talking about revenue, Jain said that the company clocked Rs 272 crore in the last fiscal. However, we are expecting that it will be much higher at around Rs 450 crore since the company had been growing 60 per cent, and the business is also growing at 60 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

He said the company is looking for land near Pune, adding an investment is likely to entail to the tune of Rs 30 to Rs 35 crore. Jain also said this direct selling activity could also be examined by those who have come back home after reverse migration and can be a life support for them.

