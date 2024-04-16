Fire breaks out in two-storey clustered structure in Pune
A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.
16-04-2024
A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said. "A team from the Pune Fire Department immediately reached the spot and doused the fire," the Pune Fire Department PRO stated.
No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
