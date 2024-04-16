Left Menu

Fire breaks out in two-storey clustered structure in Pune

A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 17:07 IST
Fire breaks out in two-storey clustered structure in Pune
The visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said. "A team from the Pune Fire Department immediately reached the spot and doused the fire," the Pune Fire Department PRO stated.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

