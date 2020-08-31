Left Menu
Development News Edition

HomeLane raises Rs 60 cr funding from Stride Ventures, existing investors

HomeLane, a home interiors company, on Monday said it has raised Rs 60 crore (USD 8 million) in a bridge funding round from Stride Ventures and existing investors. With this round of funding, we are looking to invest in establishing our brand across existing and new markets..." Tanuj Choudhry, Chief Business Officer at HomeLane.com, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:22 IST
HomeLane raises Rs 60 cr funding from Stride Ventures, existing investors

HomeLane, a home interiors company, on Monday said it has raised Rs 60 crore (USD 8 million) in a bridge funding round from Stride Ventures and existing investors. Bridge funding is a form of intermediate funding intended to cover a business' short-term expenses until long-term funding is secured.

Stride Ventures led this round, participating through debt funding of Rs 20 crore in the company, a statement said. Existing investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, Evolvence India and JSW Ventures also participated, infusing another Rs 40 crore in equity, it added. With this round, HomeLane's total fund-raising has crossed Rs 370 crore (USD 54 million) in the last six years.

"Our mission is to make home interiors easy for the world, and this hasn't changed during the pandemic. Virtual meetings, powered by our 3D design and collaboration platform SpaceCraft, have enabled us to meet customers and deliver superior design experience to them while practising social distancing," HomeLane.com CEO and founder Srikanth Iyer said. He added that the company believes that there's still a sizable gap in the market that HomeLane can address. HomeLane will deploy the new funds to enter new markets with a greater focus on non-metro expansion while strengthening the brand's presence across existing markets, the statement said. Part of the funds will also be deployed to enhance HomeLane's technology offering to give consumers a better interior service experience by focusing on its proprietary 3D design platform, Spacecraft, it added.

"In the last 5 months, we've focused heavily on delivery predictability and safety. However, we also entered 3 new markets during this period - Visakhapatnam, Mysore and Coimbatore! With this round of funding, we are looking to invest in establishing our brand across existing and new markets..." Tanuj Choudhry, Chief Business Officer at HomeLane.com, said. HomeLane recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues for the year ended March 31, 2020, registering a growth of 130 per cent over its revenues of Rs 99.95 crore during the previous fiscal. The company said it is on track to reach EBITDA break-even by April 2021. HomeLane has presence across 10 cities with 19 experience centres and over 900 design experts on its tech platform.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former athletes, sports shows take lead on social justice

Chris Webbers emotional comments last week in support of NBA players, who boycotted the playoffs after the shooting of Jacob Blake, generated millions of views because they came from the heart and addressed sensitive topics. But for Webber ...

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...

Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Masuko dead at 71

Mitsubishi Motors Corps former chairman Osamu Masuko has died from heart failure, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citi...

COVID-19 situation worrisome but I need more players to train India for Olympics: Santoso

Indias foreign coach for badminton, Agus Dwi Santoso, says he will not be able to implement his plans with only four shuttlers at his disposal, and wants the Sports Authority of India to allow more players in the national camp. He admitted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020