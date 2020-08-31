Left Menu
Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:38 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 9.2 to Rs 895.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for September delivery moved up by Rs 9.2, or 1.04 per cent, to Rs 895.4 per 10 kg in 20,935 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for October delivery gained Rs 9.1, or 1.02 per cent, to Rs 903.5 per 10 kg in 22,170 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

