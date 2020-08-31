Left Menu
Lifology asks parents to turn into super parents with a hilarious take on children's curiosity

Lifology, a Guinness world record holder and a Parent Support Eco-system that helps parents to guide children to the right education career and future, launched its first campaign for parents, 'Ready rahogey toh ready karogey'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:19 IST
Lifology campaign. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lifology, a Guinness world record holder and a Parent Support Eco-system that helps parents to guide children to the right education career and future, launched its first campaign for parents, 'Ready rahogey toh ready karogey'. The brand, through its campaign, intends to make parents understand the crucial role that they play in their child's life and how they have to indulge actively in the process of making their kids choose the right career than just being a passive spectator.

The campaign focuses on educating them about different avenues and verticals while understanding their aptitude for it. Lifology's latest campaign is a notable effort to bring out the innocence of a child and their inquisitive nature to explore everything new around them. The brand comes forth as a saviour for parents who are barged with questions about different careers from their children.

Through this campaign and its endeavours in the field, the brand focuses on embracing AI-driven technology and services which further help parents to know their child's aptitude and hence determining appropriate career paths for them. They get external guidance from a team of best-in-the-world career coaches and making the process more productive and authentic. "Similar to the parents depicted in the film, we envision every parent in India getting empowered to further being able to answer education and career-related queries of their children. They should be able to hold a meaningful conversation internally which will help in honing the future of their children," said Praveen Parmeswar CEO, Lifology.

"Thus, the campaign 'Sawal ka Bawal', speaks our heart out and aids parents to be learned guardians who are guiding their child appropriately. We are confident that the powerful communication showcased through the video will reach out to the larger audience thus becoming one of the most popular advertisement films of this year," Praveen Parmeswar added. The campaign has been conceptualized by Team Atom, Mumbai based new-age media-agnostic brand building creative powerhouse. Directed by Jeet Lotia of Mumbai based Production house - Another idea, the whole film was shot in a Mumbai's house.

"In today's world of 'Follow your passion', kids often look for a confident partner who can plan their passion with them. Lifology is empowering parents to play the role of an active planner rather than a mere cheerleader. Modern parenting is equally challenging as being a kid in today's world. Our campaign highlights the simple challenges and how lifology is enabling parents to overcome those challenges. The whole concept brainstormed by Jay, Ruhee, and team has come out really well with the help of the production team 'Another Idea'," said Yash Kulshresth and Ananda Sen, National creative heads, Atom network, while commenting further on the idea. Team Atom

National Creative Heads: Yash Kulshresth and Ananda Sen Creative Partner and Scriptwriter: Jay Morzaria

Account Manage: Ruhee Chamadia Art Director: Rajat Patrakar

Strategic Planning Director: Vedabrata Rao Head-Media Planning: Maanav Mohan

Media Planning Director: Angad Bajwa Production House: Another Idea

Director: Jeet Lotia DOP: Jay Charola

Producer: Gaurav Gandhi & Smaran Gandhi Associate Producer: Zeeshan Kazi, Aditya Dighe

Music Director: Aman Pant Lyrics: Rajiv Seruraman

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

