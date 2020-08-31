Gadkari event to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of 11 highway projs in UP postponed

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Monday said that the programme for laying of foundation stone and inauguration of 11 highway projects worth Rs 4,300 crore in Uttar Pradesh on September 1 by Union minister Nitin Gadkari has been postponed in view of the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. The government has announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of the former president on Monday.

Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gadkari was scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 4,300 crore for a road length of 363 kilometre on Tuesday. "Tomorrow's event regarding inauguration/foundation stone laying of projects in UP stands postponed. New dates shall be informed in due course," the ministry said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to preside over the virtual function, which was to be attended by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya and Ministers from the State, several MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the state.