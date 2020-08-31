KVIC receives order for 10.5 lakh face masks

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Monday said it has received a repeat order and its biggest so far for the supply of 10.5 lakh face masks to the Indian Red Cross Society. MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded the efforts of KVIC in creating sustainable employment through making masks. He said while face masks have become the most effective protective gear against COVID-19, their production has created large-scale employment for the artisans. "The development comes as a big push to the local production as it will create nearly 50,000 additional man days for Khadi artisans. "The execution of this order will require over 1 lakh meters of handmade cotton Khadi fabric which will be supplied by various Khadi institutions from different states," KVIC stated. It said this will give an impetus to the spinning and weaving sector and thus create employment for the artisans.