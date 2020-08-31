Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future Group deal: RIL says Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, EY, Deloitte among advisors

It was also assisted by consultancy firms like Ernst & Young, Deloitte Haskins & Sells and Price Waterhouse & Co. Last week, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries had announced the acquisition of the Kishore Biyani-led  Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore through its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). "With reference to the announcement...Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Khaitan & Co acted as the legal counsels for the transaction and advised and assisted RRVL and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited (RRFLL)," it said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:17 IST
Future Group deal: RIL says Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, EY, Deloitte among advisors

Reliance Industries on Monday said leading legal firms Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Khaitan & Co helped the company in due diligence, scheme of arrangement, documentation and other aspects of the deal to acquire the retail business of Future Group. It was also assisted by consultancy firms like Ernst & Young, Deloitte Haskins & Sells and Price Waterhouse & Co. Last week, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries had announced the acquisition of the Kishore Biyani-led  Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore through its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

"With reference to the announcement...Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Khaitan & Co acted as the legal counsels for the transaction and advised and assisted RRVL and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited (RRFLL)," it said in a BSE filing. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, being the legal advisor to RRVL for its restructuring and fund-raising activities, advised on the structuring aspects of the transaction.

"Ernst & Young LLP assisted in financial and accounting due diligence. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP was involved in the verification of property leases and physical verification of assets. "Price Waterhouse & Co LLP provided the valuation report and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited issued the fairness opinion to the board of directors of RRVL and RRFLL," it added.          Through the deal, Reliance will acquire Future Retail that owns the Big Bazaar that sells everything from groceries to cosmetics and apparel, and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd that operates fashion discount chain Brand Factory..

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 142...

J-K govt announces 7-day mourning after Pranab Mukherjee's death

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday declared seven-day mourning following the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, an official spokesman said. Mukherjee died on Monday at an Army hospital here, his son Abhijit said. He was 84...

Tennis-Pliskova rolls over first-round opponent to keep alive Grand Slam maiden title bid

First seed Karolina Pliskova got a roaring start to her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open on Monday, downing first-round opponent Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0 to kick off the action in Arthur Ashe Stadium.The 28-year-old Czech...

May 24 trial set for Steve Bannon in fundraising fraud scam

A May 2021 trial date was set Monday for Steve Bannon, President Donald Trumps former chief strategist, on charges that he cheated donors to a group seeking to fund a southern border wall. Bannon, 66, of Washington, D.C., appeared by audio ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020