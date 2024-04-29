Left Menu

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) officials collected samples from an outlet of McDonald's in Noida Sector 18 and Theobroma bakery in Sector 104 following a complaint by a consumer who fell sick allegedly after consuming food items from these outlets, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:19 IST
Assistant Commissioner (Food) FDA, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Archana Dheeran. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) officials collected samples from an outlet of McDonald's in Noida Sector 18 and Theobroma bakery in Sector 104 following a complaint by a consumer who fell sick allegedly after consuming food items from these outlets, officials said on Monday. The complaints were lodged with the Food Safety Connect portal of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), officials said.

According to officials, the complaint against the McDonald's outlet in Noida Sector 18 is that a consumer fell sick after consuming a burger and french fries from the outlet. Following the complaint, a team of the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA), Gautam Buddh Nagar, immediately took action and visited McDonald's at Noida Sector 18 to collect the samples.

"We got a complaint on the portal against McDonald's. The customer fell ill after consuming aloo tikki and french fries. We have taken action in this regard and taken samples of palm oil, cheese, and mayonnaise...," said Archana Dheeran, Assistant Commissioner (Food) FDA, Gautam Buddh Nagar. In the second incident, a woman fell sick after consuming a stale cake ordered from Theobroma bakery in Noida Sector 104. Following the complaint, an FDA team collected samples of the cake after receiving the complaint.

"In another case, a complaint came against Theobroma bakery where someone fell ill (in Noida) after consuming stale cake from the bakery...We took a sample of the pineapple cake and sent it to the laboratory...If the product fails in the report, then a case will be registered," Dheeran said. She added that the report is expected to come within a month, and if samples fail in the report, then further course of action will be taken, and a case will be registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

