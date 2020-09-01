Left Menu
Development News Edition

Escorts Agri Machinery reports 80 pc jump in August sales

It had sold 4,035 tractor units in August 2019. Escorts Agri Machinery said the market sentiment continues to be highly positive with good monsoons, better Kharif sowing, crop prices holding up well, and good supply of retail finance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:35 IST
Escorts Agri Machinery reports 80 pc jump in August sales

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Monday reported 80.1 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,268 units in August 2020. It had sold 4,035 tractor units in August 2019.

Escorts Agri Machinery said the market sentiment continues to be highly positive with good monsoons, better Kharif sowing, crop prices holding up well, and good supply of retail finance. "We remain optimistic for the coming festive months. The supply side situation improved significantly as compared to last month. We are currently operating close to peak capacity now. “In August 2020 we could build some inventory both at dealer and depots, which since the last few months was at very low levels," the company added. Escorts Agri Machinery sold 6,750 tractor units in the domestic market in August this year, up 79.4 per cent, as against 3,763 tractor units in August 2019.

Exports for the month also went up by 90.4 per cent to 518 units as against 272 units in August 2019..

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

5 held for fraudulently withdrawing money from Assam CM's Relief Fund

Five people have been apprehended allegedly for fraudulently withdrawing money from Assam Chief Ministers Relief Fund, officials said. A team of the Chief Ministers Special Vigilance Cell, Assam apprehended five accused - Mohammad Arif, Moh...

Sports News Roundup: Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open; Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streakNovak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but ...

Delhi HC grants bail to Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in case related to northeast Delhi violence.

Delhi HC grants bail to Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in case related to northeast Delhi violence....

MG Motor India post 41.2 pc increase in retail sales in Aug

MG Motor India on Tuesday reported a 41.2 per cent increase in its retail sales at 2,851 units in August. The company had sold 2,018 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement.The recently-launched Hector Plus is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020