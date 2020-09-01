ARSS Infra JV wins Rs 78 cr contract from RVNL in Andhra Pradesh

ARSS Infra JV wins Rs 78 cr contract from RVNL in Andhra PradeshPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:20 IST
ARSS Infrastructure Projects on Tuesday said one of its joint ventures has won a Rs 78 crore contract in Andhra Pradesh from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. The project pertains to construction of roadbed, bridge and general electrification for a track in the Waltair division of East Coast Railway, Andhra Pradesh.
Work would also be done on the track between Gotlam-Vizianagara and the line between Gotlam and Nellimarla junction cabin, the company said. The project has been awarded to ARSS-SCPL JV by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the company said.
