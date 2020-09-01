EduSkills joined hands with VMware, a global leader in Software-defined data center (SDDC) and Hybrid cloud

Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:32 IST
~Together they aim to empower 1,00,000+ students and 500+ Educators in India~ Bhubaneshwar, 1st September ’20: EduSkills, an EduTech social enterprise, has partnered with VMware a global pioneer and market leader in software-defined data center(SDDC) and hybrid cloud as their “Regional VMware IT Academy Partner” for India. Through this partnership, they aim to create a talent pool of 1,00,000+ skilled youth by building capacity of 500+ Educators in 200+ EduSkills member universities and Engineering Collages across India. Certified students from this program will have best-in class learning outcomes and will be highly employable in the job market. VMware leadership in software-defined data center (SDDC) and hybrid cloud includes leadership in the six most essential software-defined IT infrastructure categories: server virtualization, software-defined networking, HCI, cloud management, unified endpoint management, and WAN edge. Partnerships with AWS, Azure, IBM, Google, Alicloud, and others make VMware an essential part of enterprise cloud strategies. VMware is committed to education and supporting our academic community through VMware IT Academy program.

VMware® IT Academy helps prepare learners to lead in the digital future. Virtualization is software used to simulate hardware. It is the fundamental technology that powers cloud computing, which delivers computing resources, software, or data as a service through the internet. Students can work with customers and partners to drive societal impact through VMware’s products and people. Tom Mackay, Senior Director, Global Strategic Program, VMware, said “VMware is proud to work with EduSkills to bring digital skills to people across India. Now more than ever we need experienced partners to help us move “faster to the future” in student skills and education.” Jackie Barker, Global Program Manager, VMware IT Academy, said, “It’s exciting to be working with EduSkills to strengthen the skills of the people across India. It’s clear their passion and commitment is fuelled by the desire to help the learner. IT Academy is pleased to have them a part of the “family.” Sachin Kumar R S, Regional Program Manager - AP&J, VMware IT Academy, said, “Through our collaboration with EduSkills, we look forward to creating a large pool of promising certified Skilled professionals to get premium recruitments in the industry. We are excited to support EduSkills in this initiative, and are looking forward to doing some great work together.” Satya Ranjan Biswal, Director, EduSkills, said," We are excited to begin this revolutionary partnership with VMWare. Online learning trajectory in India is expanding multi fold during covid times and it's set to see similar trend in post-covid era. Most of the companies globally are investing in billions in digital infrastructure and they need millions of trained workforce to support this drive. India being the epicenter of human capital and tech investments has to fulfill the huge demand over the years. Academy partnerships like these are unleashing the learning opportunity for our college graduates and we are glad to keep supporting them and their institutions in these dynamics circumstances.

About EduSkills: EduSkills is an EduTech Social Enterprisewhich enables Industry 4.0 ready digital workforce in India. Our vision is to fill the gap between Academia and Industry by ensuring world class curriculum access to our faculties and students. We want to completely disrupt the teaching methodologies and ICT based education system in India. We work closely with all the important stakeholders in the ecosystem Students, Faculties, Education Institutions and Central/State Governments by bringing them together through our skilling interventions. Our three-pronged engine targets social and business impact by working holistically on Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship. EduSkills invites educational institutions (Technical Universities, Engineering Colleges, Polytechnics & Science Colleges) to be a part of this initiative thereby benefiting the faculty members and students through this initiative of the Academy Program.

Website - https://eduskillsfoundation.org/ PWR PWR.

