Goa airport: COVID-19 negative certificate rule done away with

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:05 IST
Goa Airport on Tuesday announcedit had done away with a rule which laid down that domestictravelers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates onarrival

The move came after the Union Home ministry issuedguidelines as part of 'Unlock 4' under which many restrictionsin place for the coronavirus outbreak were eased

In a tweet, Goa Airport said, "As per announcements bythe Govt of Goa restrictions on interstate travel have beenremoved in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No moreCovid19 -ve report and no more test requirements for Domestictravelers." In another tweet, it said, "Goa Intn'l Airport onupswing. AirIndia starts the connection between Goa and Suratfrom 6th Sept onwards. The flight initially on Sundays,arriving Goa from Surat at 1005 hrs and departing to Surat at1105 hrs." PTI RPSBNM BNM

