Shell Lubricants partners Hoopy for contactless two-wheeler servicing

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Shell Lubricants has partnered with vehicle maintenance startup Hoopy to provide contactless doorstep two-wheeler servicing and help mechanic community amid COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration will offer a convenient option to avail economical services on a technology-driven platform where they can make bookings, track service request on a real-time basis, and make the payment on the app and website, Shell Lubricants said in a release.

Moreover, the vehicles will get serviced anytime from a reliable and well-trained professional, it added. The pandemic has severely affected the mechanic community and created uncertainty, as many chose to move back to their hometowns, the release said.

As part of the partnership, the focus will be on training and generating business for up to 5,000 mechanics, the company said. This will help in creating a community of empowered and self-sustaining mechanics equipped with the latest know-how from experts in the automotive industry, it noted.

The partnership and programme will also ensure a steady business flow for mechanics with the possibility of making 30-40 per cent higher income than they would earn in garages at present, according to the release. "In the thousands of virtual interactions that we have had with two-wheeler mechanics over the past few months, we realized that...their income itself has become very inconsistent," said Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India.

Hoopy is thrilled to have Shell as its exclusive expansion and lubricant partner, its co-founder and COO Shashank Dubey said. "Our partnership will set a benchmark for how customers can enjoy a safe and high-quality two-wheeler servicing experience amidst COVID-19," he added.