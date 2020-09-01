Honda Cars reports 9 pc dip in August sales at 7,509 units

Left Menu
As the company ramps up its daily production to 100 per cent of pre-COVID level this month, it is optimistic about the upcoming festive period and expects demand to improve further, he added. "However, considering that COVID-19 cases are constantly on a rise, we need to continuously monitor overall buying sentiment and its impact on auto sales going forward," Goel said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday said its sales declined by 9.43 per cent to 7,509 units in August as compared with same month last year. The company had reported sales of 8,291 units in August 2019.

"A quarter into the unlock phase, we are progressing as per our plan, both in terms of supply and demand registering a sequential growth of 39 per cent over July this year," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said in a statement. As the company ramps up its daily production to 100 per cent of pre-COVID level this month, it is optimistic about the upcoming festive period and expects demand to improve further, he added.

"However, considering that COVID-19 cases are constantly on a rise, we need to continuously monitor overall buying sentiment and its impact on auto sales going forward," Goel said. The company has launched four new models in last two months starting with new WR-V, fifth generation City, Civic (BS-VI diesel) followed by the new Jazz. Since the production resumption in June this year, the company has ramped up its monthly domestic despatches from 1,398 units in June to 5,383 units in July to 7,509 units last month, the automaker noted.

