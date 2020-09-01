Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left it to USTR to take final call on timing of initial trade deal: Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is ready to sign an initial trade agreement with the US and he has left it to his American counterpart to take the final call on its timing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:15 IST
Left it to USTR to take final call on timing of initial trade deal: Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is ready to sign an initial trade agreement with the US and he has left it to his American counterpart to take the final call on its timing. He also said India is in continuous dialogue with the US on the agreement. Goyal said he and US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer have sorted out most of the issues around this initial trade pact.  "I just had a conversation with Ambassador Lighthizer and we both agreed that we can look at doing it before the (US) elections also but otherwise soon after the elections... "...the entire package is near ready and can be finalised at any time that the local political situation in the US permits them to. I am open to signing up tomorrow what we have agreed upon and I have left it to Bob to take a final call," he said. The minister made the remarks during a conversation with Ajay Banga, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) board member and CEO, Mastercard.   The minister said ideally the agreement could have been signed during the India visit of US President Donald Trump in late February, but "few dots and commas" still needed to be finalised and soon thereafter "we were all faced with COVID-19 pandemic." He added that trade negotiations are complex deals and neither side can be careless about what it is agreeing to. "Personally, I believe that this will be a foundational trade deal which will only help us deepen our engagement going forward...We on India's part believe that it has to be a win-win for both the countries," Goyal said. The architecture of the initial deal is in the best interest of businesses of both the countries, he said. The deal would open doors for a dialogue on a larger bilateral engagement "where we have much more elbow room since it's not on the MFN (most favoured nation) basis", he said. "I do hope that we can quickly move to the next phase of a larger engagement for a free trade agreement," the minister said. India and the US are negotiating a limited trade deal with a view to ironing out differences on trade issues to boost economic ties.  India is seeking exemption from high duties imposed by the US on some steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to certain domestic products under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), and greater market access for its products from sectors such as agriculture, automobile, automobile components and engineering.  On the other hand, the US wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items and medical devices, apart from cut in import duties on some information and communication technology products.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sharjah gears up to host IPL 2020 matches

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the venues of this years Indian Premier League IPL, is undergoing a makeover as it prepares to successfully host the cash-rich T20 tournament. New canopies have added a splash of colour and the Royal Su...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity at nearly two-year high; new orders accelerate

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August aided by a surge in new orders, but employment at factories continued to lag amid safety restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. The upbeat report fro...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Graham & more may return

Peaky Blinders is coming back soon with Season 6 Cillian Murphy will undeniably return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. The imminent season doesnt have an official release date but the series is subjected to be delayed as the ...

Iran nuclear deal members resolved to preserve agreement

Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran agreed Tuesday in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement in their first meeting since the United States announced a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020