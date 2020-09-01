Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks have to be prudential and not reckless in lending: SBI MD

Basu said there is a need for a dedicated development finance institution like IDBI and ICICI were, before being turned into universal banks, and added that the government is working on the same.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:02 IST
Banks have to be prudential and not reckless in lending: SBI MD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The banking system cannot be "reckless" in lending and repeat the mistakes of the past, a senior official from SBI said on Tuesday. Arijit Basu, a managing director at the country's largest lender, also said banks will respond to the COVID-19 challenge and "reach out" to the customers. The comments come days after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had asked banks to be more forthcoming on lending, warning that excessive risk aversion can be self-defeating. "As unlock happens, banks have to take the initiative, come forward and not shy away from lending. At the same time, it cannot be that banks go ahead and be reckless and come back to the same problem which the entire sector had been impacted just a few years back," Basu said at a webinar. Basu said the banking system has understood the need to be prudential and the necessity to have risk-mitigation measures in place. "All lending should be prudential lending, looking at companies which have a good business model, viable cash flows," he said, acknowledging that all companies or projects cannot be well-rated and that is where the banks' strategies come into play. Basu said there is a need for a dedicated development finance institution like IDBI and ICICI were, before being turned into universal banks, and added that the government is working on the same. Speaking at the same event, Standard Chartered Bank's chief executive for India Zarin Daruwala said COVID-impacted companies from sectors such as hotels, aviation and tourism will benefit through the newly launched loan restructuring scheme. If restructuring is done prudently, keeping in mind factors such as cash flows of companies and other aspects, it will be successful, she added. Further, if the banks can present good packages, dedicated distressed asset funds will also get active on picking up assets once the restructuring exercises begin, she said. Daruwala also said there is a need for changes in the regulations governing external commercial borrowings.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Muguruza shakes off rust to reach U.S. Open second round

Spains Garbine Muguruza looked determined to overcome her U.S. Open jinx on Tuesday, overcoming a sluggish start to collect a snappy 6-4 6-4 first round win over Japans Nao Hibino. The U.S. Open has been a black hole for the former French O...

Police arrest 19 protesters in Portland as political divide hardens

Protests flared in Portland overnight on Monday as demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of the Oregon city, which has become a focus of the U.S. presidential race after months of sometimes violent confrontations. The latest prot...

Made in India Social apps capturing void created by ban on TikTok

The wave of shock came strong for the content creators after the sudden ban on the Chinese applications, among which included one popular, widely-used video-sharing app -- TikTok. However, the Indian app developers seized the moment and ste...

Pranab Mukherjee's visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing India-US closer: Pompeo

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday local time condoled the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, saying his visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the two countries closer together. Saddened to hear of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020