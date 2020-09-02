Great Learning collaborates with Northwestern University to launch online 'Master of Science in Data Science Programme'

NEW DELHI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, one of India's leading Edtech companies for professional and higher education, is launching the 'Master of Science in Data Science Programme' (MS DS Programme) offered by Northwestern University School of Professional Studies. This fully online degree program offers the opportunity to earn a world-class master's degree from a global top-30ranked university for graduates and working professionals in India. The programme, designed and delivered by Northwestern University School of Professional Studies, has been structured to accommodate working professionals and offers learners the flexibility to earn the degree while employed full-time. Upon successful completion, the learners will be awarded a Master of Science degree from Northwestern University.

According to the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education, Northwestern University ranks 11th in the United States in their collegiate rankings. The rigorous degree program will help learners who aspire to build their careers in Data Science with a comprehensive curriculum, a guided learning journey, and exceptional learning support. Learners will also have access to robust career support and placement opportunities through Great Learning's extensive career services and corporate network. In the midst of the uncertainty and travel restrictions this year, this degree program offers a wonderful opportunity for learners to secure a world-class credential with minimal disruption. The program will prepare learners for some of the most sought-after roles in the industry today like Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer as well as leadership roles in the data science domain. Great Learning will support the learning journey of the learners through guidance, hands on support and industry-oriented exposure for learners in India. Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder & CEO, Great Learning, said, "The demand for Data Science talent is atits peak right now across the globe. Despite the financial challenge posed by COVID-19, companies across sectors like IT, BFSI, Healthcare, E-commerce, Manufacturing and Pharma are looking for high-quality data science and machine learning professionals. In such an environment, the Master of Science in Data Science Programme from the prestigious Northwestern University's School of Professional Studies can be a game changer for one's career. This globally well-recognized degree will create a fantastic career launch pad for our learners. Those looking to build a global career must definitely consider the program." Thomas F. Gibbons, Dean, Northwestern University School of Professional Studies, said, "Our collaboration with Great Learning supports Northwestern's goal to forge global alliances which provide access to our academic programs for new international audiences. As a pioneer in high-quality, high-impact professional online degree programs, we are excited to increase access to this program learners from India." The program provides a robust blend of online live and video-based learning, personalized mentorship sessions, and a series of structured projects. The program curriculum will help learners gain an in-depth understanding of the fundamentals of data science and machine learning techniques such as:mathematics & statistics (as relevant to data science), programming languages like R & Python as well as topics like machine learning, time series analysis and computer vision among others. The program will strengthen their core analytical skills to derive actionable insights from the data and come up with robust analytical solutions to business problems.

According to a recent survey by Analytics India Magazine on the Leadership Sentiment and Outlook for 2020, 92% of the leadership in India believes that the demand for data science experts would gain traction in the post-COVID world. About Great Learning Great Learning is India's leading professional learning company focused on upskilling working professionals and students. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Management, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, MIT, IIT Madras, the University of Texas at Austin, NUS, and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended and online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world over. Having delivered over 25 million hours of learning that has impacted 250,000+ learners from over 85 countries, Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

About Northwestern University's School of Professional Studies The mission of the School of Professional Studies is to provide a superior Northwestern education to outstanding students whose academic pursuits must be balanced with professional or personal commitments. SPS strives to be a leader in continuing and professional education by providing innovative learning opportunities that serve the lifelong learning needs of its students. Northwestern University School of Professional Studies students are part of a unique and distinguished university community. They learn in a supportive, collaborative environment in courses - offered online and in the evenings on Northwestern's Chicago and Evanston campuses - that enable them to balance their personal and professional lives with the pursuit of learning. Classes in SPS degree and certificate programs are taught by some of the university's most respected and talented teachers - scholars and professionals who value the diversity, energy and creativity of students.

One of the 12 colleges and schools of Northwestern University, SPS has been a core part of Northwestern's mission for more than 80 years. SPS is enmeshed in many parts of the University - sharing faculty members, creating innovative programs and setting the standard for higher education for adults. SPS students become part of a university ranked among the U.S.A's best universities with top medical, law and business schools, and a faculty that has made pioneering contributions to materials science, nanotechnology, economics, the humanities, and more.