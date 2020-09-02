Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on recovery, stimulus hopes; dollar climbs

On Wall Street, each of the three major equity indexes moved higher, but gains were led by defensive sectors such as utilities as the high-flying tech sector paused. Earlier data from the ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs in August, well short of expectations as the government's aid to support workers and employers runs out.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on recovery, stimulus hopes; dollar climbs

A gauge of global stocks gained to hit an intraday record on Wednesday as investors looked to improving economic data and anticipation that Washington would be able to provide more stimulus to support the recovery from coronavirus lockdowns. On Wall Street, each of the three major equity indexes moved higher, but gains were led by defensive sectors such as utilities as the high-flying tech sector paused.

Earlier data from the ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs in August, well short of expectations as the government's aid to support workers and employers runs out. While July's data was revised higher, the report indicated a slowing in the labor market recovery. A separate report showed factory orders rose more than expected in July, pointing to continued improvement in the manufacturing sector.

The mixed data may have fueled expectations Washington may feel pressure to reach a deal on a new stimulus act, although on Tuesday U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "serious differences" remain between Democrats and the White House after a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, adding to the defensive tilt on Wall Street. "If we think about typical headwinds we might be concerned about in the ongoing market saga, it is not getting fiscal policy out of gridlock, that might be part of it," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"Nobody is going to argue technology hasn’t had a massive run here, so to take a breather for a day or two is likely very healthy," Hogan said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.91 points, or 0.83%, to 28,883.57, the S&P 500 gained 24.2 points, or 0.69%, to 3,550.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.57 points, or 0.08%, to 11,949.24.

While tech stocks paused in the United States, they helped put European stocks on track to snap four straight days of losses. Tech shares jumped 2.06% after rising as much as 2.8% to their highest in more than 19 years. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.65% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.42%. MSCI's index reached an intraday record for a sixth straight day.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies for a second straight day from lows of more than two years, while the euro pulled back from the key $1.20 level reached in the prior session. The dollar index rose 0.554%, with the euro down 0.6% at $1.1839.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 0.6559%, down from 0.671% late on Tuesday. In commodities, oil gave back gains following a brief move higher on data showing U.S. crude and fuel stocks fell sharply in the most recent week as Hurricane Laura shut output and refining facilities.

U.S. crude recently fell 1.75% to $42.01 per barrel and Brent was at $44.94, down 1.4% on the day.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects bail plea of juvenile accused of murder of 7-year-old

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the regular bail petition of a juvenile accused in the murder of a 7-year old boy at Ryan International School, Gurugram in 2017. Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of th...

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton aims for 90 as Ferrari brace for more pain

Ferrari fans are having a wretched time this season so it may be just as well that Sundays Italian Grand Prix will be run without spectators.Even if a clampdown on engine modes slows Mercedes Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton, chasing his 9...

KKR wary of playing in twilight period

Wary of playing in the twilight period in some matches during the upcoming IPL, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are making sure they get used to the conditions in the UAE. Bulk of the matches will start at 6pm local time when the t...

Himachal Pradesh records 161 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally 6,417

One more COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 42, while 161 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,417, officials said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020