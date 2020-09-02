Sterlite Technologies CFO Anupam Jindal quits

Data technology firm Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday said its chief financial officer Anupam Jindal has resigned from the company and will be relieved from his duties from September 11. Sterlite Technologies (STL) did not share any reason behind Jindal's sudden resignation.

"Anupam Jindal, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company has tendered his resignation and will be relieved from his duties with effect from close of business hours of September 11, 2020," STL said in a BSE filing. The company said it is in the process of appointing a new CFO and the same will be intimated to the exchanges in due course.

STL posted a 96 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.96 crore for the June quarter, hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 142.87 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of Sterlite Technologies (STL) declined by 38.5 per cent to Rs 885.73 crore from Rs 1,440.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal..