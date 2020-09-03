Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean truckers end to week-long strike on promise of beefed up security

Chilean truckers said on Wednesday they would lift a seven-day strike that has damaged supply chains and raised fears for food and commodities exports, following a deal with government. Jose Villagran, vice president of the National Confederation of the Chilean Cargo Transport (CNTC), said the strike would end at 3 p.m. local time.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 03-09-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 01:33 IST
Chilean truckers end to week-long strike on promise of beefed up security
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chilean truckers said on Wednesday they would lift a seven-day strike that has damaged supply chains and raised fears for food and commodities exports, following a deal with government.

Jose Villagran, vice president of the National Confederation of the Chilean Cargo Transport (CNTC), said the strike would end at 3 p.m. local time. Strikers pushed Congress to fast-track a dozen security bills after a spike in arson attacks on their vehicles which culminated in the shooting of a nine-year-old girl riding in her father's cement truck.

Villagran said the government had pledged to beef up protection for arson attack victims in Chile's restive Araucania province, with agreements on "police intelligence" and other, unspecified measures. "We are going to be very attentive that what has been agreed is fulfilled because if it is not, we will return to the roads," he said.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said his government had always sympathized with the truckers' plight but blocking highways and interrupting supply chains was unacceptable. "The government has committed to promoting a set of measures to improve road safety and the protection of transporters and to better support the victims of terrorism," he said.

The deal follows a growing chorus of warnings from Chilean industry about the strike's impact on businesses and consumers. Salmon, fruit and forestry exporters warned of products not getting to market, petrol stations said they could run dry, and supermarkets and food manufacturers raised the specter of price increases and shortages as the country struggles to shake off COVID-19.

Southern Araucania region and its surrounding provinces have for decades been mired in a conflict between the indigenous Mapuche and Chilean state which they blame for failing to uphold their historical rights in the face of industrial development.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 infections in Europe are back to levels seen in March when the outbreak began its peak phase there, the head of the European Unions public health agency said, meanwhile the British government re-imposed local restrictions on parts ...

Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing at Rays player

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended three games for throwing at Tampa Bay Rays batter Mike Brosseau on Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays skipper Kevin Cash were ...

Swedes confidence in PM's handling of coronavirus crisis declining, poll shows

Confidence in the way Swedens Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his government have handled the coronavirus pandemic has dropped sharply over the last three months, a poll in daily Dagens Nyheter showed on Wednesday. Sweden has followed its ...

Facebook removes GOP lawmaker's threat to 'drop' protesters

A U.S. congressmans post that suggested armed Black demonstrators should be met with force was removed by Facebook on Wednesday for violating its policies against inciting violence.Representative Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020