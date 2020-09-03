NBCC signs MoU with Election Commission to build office bldg at Dwarka, Delhi
State-owned firm NBCC has bagged Rs 150 crore project from Election Commission of India to design and construct an office building at Dwarka in the national capital In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Election Commission of India on September 1 for planning, designing and construction of office building in Dwarka, New Delhi.
In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Election Commission of India on September 1 for planning, designing and construction of office building in Dwarka, New Delhi. The company would work as a project management consultant. "The likely estimated cost of the project would be Rs 150 crore," the filing said.
