Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares at 1-month high as downbeat data spurs stimulus hopes

European shares surged on Thursday as a swathe of middling local economic data fuelled continued bets on easy monetary policy to combat the shock from the coronavirus outbreak. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, slightly trimming some of the day's gains after Euro zone sales marked a surprise decline in July from the prior month.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:04 IST
European shares at 1-month high as downbeat data spurs stimulus hopes

European shares surged on Thursday as a swathe of middling local economic data fuelled continued bets on easy monetary policy to combat the shock from the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, slightly trimming some of the day's gains after Euro zone sales marked a surprise decline in July from the prior month. Moreover, a survey of business activity showed the bloc's dominant service industry almost grinding to a halt in August, as spiking COVID-19 cases in Spain and Italy prompted new curbs.

Thursday's data, coupled with weak inflation readings seen earlier this week, pointed to continued fiscal and monetary support from the government and the European Central Bank. After the U.S. Federal Reserve last week vowed to tolerate spikes in inflation, the ECB is expected to follow suit.

"The market is starting to discount a permanent easy monetary policy because there is no inflation to make the ECB change its mind, and the only effective lever going forward will be fiscal policy," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London. Travel and leisure stocks led gains across Europe on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, while bank stocks bounced back after three straight sessions of losses.

French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK rose after they announced starting of a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. While the STOXX 600 hit a more than one-month high, it still stayed within a trading range seen since early-June. The index needs to close at least 15 points higher to break out of the range.

After bouncing back from March lows, a recovery in euro zone stocks and the economy appeared to be stuck in a rut, brewing uncertainty over the remainder of the year. "The progress we've seen so far was the low-hanging fruit, but from here on, it will be a lot more difficult to make progress, and that's already coming across in the data," TS Lombard's Cicione said.

In corporate news, Germany's Siemens Healthineers fell 3.8% after it issued 2.73 billion euros ($3.22 billion) worth of new shares to help finance its planned takeover of U.S. peer Varian. French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini rose 2.1% after it flagged double-digit revenue growth in 2020 driven by a gradual second-half recovery.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Tuk-tuk warriors: the abuse victims who rode to women's rescue in lockdown India

As the coronavirus kept virtually everyone at home, Talat Jahan was busily crisscrossing the slums in her black-and-yellow rickshaw - on a lockdown mission to help women suffering abuse and hunger in her central Indian city.Jahan, 29, a dom...

Hong Kong's mass testing finds only few cases

Only six people in Hong Kong have tested positive for the coronavirus out of a batch of 128,000 residents who had undergone the mass-testing programme that began on Tuesday. Four of the six were previous coronavirus patients who had been di...

EU finance ministers will discuss recovery, own resources at Berlin meeting - Scholz

European finance ministers will discuss at a meeting in Berlin next week the implementation of a 750 billion euro recovery package and how to give the EU its own fiscal resources to pay back joint debt, German Finance Minister Olaf Schulz s...

Norway wealth fund to test business model of biggest CO2 emitters

Norways 1.2 trillion wealth fund will ask the companies in its portfolio that emit the most carbon dioxide CO2 for more detailed climate-related data in order to understand the risk posed to its investments, a top official said. The worlds ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020