Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business executives in India plan to invest in hybrid multi-cloud platforms for business transformation: IBM study

The IBM said in a statement it surveyed Indian and global executives across industries to gain an in-depth understanding of their organisations current use of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and their approach to multi-cloud management. The report is titled, 'The hybrid cloud platform advantage: A guiding star to enterprise transformation in India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:28 IST
Business executives in India plan to invest in hybrid multi-cloud platforms for business transformation: IBM study

Business executives in India are increasingly planning to invest in hybrid multi-cloud platform strategies and capabilities to drive business transformation and to unlock value, revealed an IBM Institute for Business Value survey. The IBM said in a statement it surveyed Indian and global executives across industries to gain an in-depth understanding of their organisations current use of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and their approach to multi-cloud management.

The report is titled, 'The hybrid cloud platform advantage: A guiding star to enterprise transformation in India. IBM said according to the survey respondents, 17 per cent of their IT spend is allocated to cloud at present and they plan to increase the share of spend on hybrid from 42 per cent to 49 per cent by 2023, according to the survey respondents.

The majority of their cloud budgets are being allocated to hybrid cloud platforms even as their public cloud spend is set to reduce from 50 per cent share today to 43 per cent by 2023. Most industries will exhibit growth in the number of clouds they will deploy, which can go up to 10 clouds particularly in insurance, telecommunications and retail as these industries will continue to expand multiple cloud deployments in the next three years, according to the study.

Further, the study confirmed the return on investment (ROI) of a platform approach as respondents said that the value derived from a full hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud vendor approach. In fact, the platform approach is cited as accelerating value with scale.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'No Question Hour': Opposition leaders step up attack on govt

Several Opposition leaders on Thursday stepped up their attack on the government over the decision of not holding the Question Hour in Parliaments upcoming monsoon session, alleging that it was an attempt to suppress their voices. Congress ...

Kremlin tells West not to rush to judge it on Navalny as sanctions talk starts

Russia said on Thursday the West should not rush to judge it over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and said there were no grounds to accuse it of the crime, as talk in the West of punishing Moscow intensified.Moscow was speaki...

Indian Coast Guard ships, aircraft deployed for immediate assistance after Sri Lanka Navy sought firefighting assistance

Indian Coast Guards ships and aircraft have been deployed for immediate assistance after firefighting assistance was sought by Sri Lanka Navy.SavingLives SAR FireFighting assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from IndiaCoastGuard for fire and...

PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at 11 am on Friday. A PMO release said that 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020