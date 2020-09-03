Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shuttering old coal plants, freezing those under construction will save Rs 1.45 lakh cr: Report

The report estimates that replacing electricity from older coal plants with cheaper renewable sources will reduce the gap between cost of supply and revenue generation for distribution companies (discoms). “COVID-19 has destroyed electricity demand and caused an economic contraction of 23.9 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:57 IST
Shuttering old coal plants, freezing those under construction will save Rs 1.45 lakh cr: Report

Shutting down old coal-based power plants and freezing those under construction can save over Rs 1.45 lakh crore at a time when electricity demand has been hit due to COVID-19, a report said. According to the report by research organisation Climate Risk Horizons  released on Thursday, this move will also improve the financial health of the rest of the coal fleet.

With lack of power demand due to COVID-19, and difficulties in revenue collection, power distribution companies' overdues to generators have increased to Rs 114,733 crore, it pointed out. The report estimates that replacing electricity from older coal plants with cheaper renewable sources will reduce the gap between cost of supply and revenue generation for distribution companies (discoms).

“COVID-19 has destroyed electricity demand and caused an economic contraction of 23.9 per cent. Making continued investments in outdated technologies (is a) financial suicide. State governments and discoms should take advantage of the demand slump to tap into savings that will accrue from retiring the oldest, least efficient plants and replacing them with cheaper renewable energy”, said Ashish  Fernandes, the lead author of the report. The report said shuttering old coal plants and freezing under construction plants can save over Rs 1,45,000 crore as well improve the financial health of the rest of the coal fleet.

The report titled ‘3Rs for DISCOM Recovery: Retirement, Renewables and Rationalisation’ looks at 11 major coal power states, which account for over 50 per cent of discoms' overdues. It identifies possible areas for savings and cost rationalisation, starting with the retirement of coal plants that are over 20 years old and are less efficient than newer plants.

According to the report, shutting down 36.5 GW of old coal plants will avoid Rs 18,000 crore worth of capital expenditure that needs to be incurred on retrofits to bring the plants in compliance with the 2015 emission norms. The deadline for compliance is December 2022.

Replacing scheduled generation from these old plants with cheaper electricity, either from new renewables or from the market, would save another Rs 7,000 crore annually ( Rs 35,000 crore over the typical 5-year tariff period), as electricity from most of these plants is on the more expensive side. “Our analysis shows that it is far more efficient and cost-effective to shut down these old plants by 2022, rather than spend thousands of crores to retrofit them with flu gas desulfurisation (FGDs) and low nitrogen oxide (NOx )burners," said Fernandes.

Given state governments’ precarious finances and the level of stressed assets in the banking sector, incurring debt for additional capex is difficult. These costs would also have to eventually be recovered from discoms and consumers via higher tariffs, he added. The Centre is in the process of disbursing Rs 1,00,000 crore by way of (liquidity package) relief to discoms to enable them to pay their dues to generators, the report said.

This is expected to be a temporary fix, given the lack of progress by discoms in reducing the gap between cost of supply and revenue raised, it added. Surplus electricity generation capacity has seen many power plants struggle with low plant load factors (PLF or capacity utilisation), a situation that most experts predict will persist for the foreseeable future.

The situation is now exacerbated due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Retiring older plants may just be the much-needed silver lining, it suggested. The report identifies 14 GW of state-owned plants in the early stages of construction in Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Freezing expenditure on these projects would save over Rs 92,000 crore, it added. The report noted that Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are paying high fixed costs despite low demand for power.

Rationalising these fixed costs through contract restructuring could save approximately Rs 1,000 crore per annum each in Gujarat, Karnataka and and Tamil Nadu; Rs 2,600 crore in Maharashtra, and about Rs 5,000 crore in UP, based on the latest available tariff orders. Expensive power above Rs 4/kWh can be replaced with cheaper power from renewable energy or existing higher efficiency power plants at Rs 3/kWh or less, it suggested.

Hypothetically, this could generate savings of Rs 55,000  crore per annum in these 11 states, it added..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns owner Haslam exploring purchase of Timberwolves

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is looking into a bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sportico reported Thursday. An investment group led by Daniel Straus, a former minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, reportedly emerged as the f...

Mahad building collapse: builder surrenders before police

The builder who had constructed the five-storey building in Maharashtras Mahad town which collapsed last month was arrested on Thursday, a local police official said. Sixteen people were killed in the collapse of Tariq Garden building at Ma...

Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast, says rescuer

Lebanese rescue workers detected signs of life on Thursday in the rubble of a building in a residential area of Beirut that had collapsed after a huge Aug. 4 explosion at the nearby port, a rescue worker said.He was speaking after the state...

Apple might delay iOS change vexing mobile ad market - The Information

Apple Inc plans to delay updates to its next mobile operating system that could change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads, technology news website The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020