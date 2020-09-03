Left Menu
Development News Edition

Builders to bear stamp duty in select projects in Maharashtra to push sales

According to many reports, the developers were holding on to high costs and not letting a correction happen, but the same happened because of the pandemic. The lobby grouping has started a portal called 'housingforall.com' and developers who register their projects on the website will offer the bonanza for the buyers, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:09 IST
Builders to bear stamp duty in select projects in Maharashtra to push sales

A builders' body on Thursday announced that its members will bear the stamp duty on apartments purchased in 1,000 projects in Maharashtra till October-end. Members of the lobby group Naredco have decided to take the tab, which got reduced to 2 per cent by the government in order to give a thrust to the realty sector from the earlier 5 per cent, for projects in the financial capital and adjoining areas, Pune and Nashik, an official statement said.

Developers were saddled with high inventory levels even before the pandemic began due to a variety of reasons, including excess supply amid slowing economic growth. According to many reports, the developers were holding on to high costs and not letting a correction happen, but the same happened because of the pandemic.

The lobby grouping has started a portal called 'housingforall.com' and developers who register their projects on the website will offer the bonanza for the buyers, it said. "This unprecedented decision to charge no stamp duty on housing sales will bring a new wave of home buying in the short–run and change the demand- supply dynamics positively," convenor for the portal Rajan Bandelkar said.

As per the statement, the move can benefit homebuyers immensely and also help 250 other industries which rely on the sector directly and indirectly and also help the job situation..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lot of technologies developed to deal with cold weather in northern mountains: DRDO chief

A lot of technologies have been developed to deal with the extreme cold weather in the countrys northern mountains and the armed forces are using all of them, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said on Thursday. These range from technologies de...

Rajasthan reports record spike of 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more fatalities

Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 1,553 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 86,227, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,095. According to a health department bulletin i...

Assam passes bill allowing deferring of polls to municipal boards by one year

Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill which allowed deferring of the elections to the municipal boards by up to one year after expiry of their terms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Assam Municipal Amendment Bill, 2020, allowed the ...

Report: Browns owner Haslam exploring purchase of Timberwolves

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is looking into a bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sportico reported Thursday. An investment group led by Daniel Straus, a former minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, reportedly emerged as the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020