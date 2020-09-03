Construction work at Jharkhand's Deoghar airport to be completed soon: AAI

Left Menu
The construction work at the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, which is being developed by the AAI in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and state government at an investment of Rs 400 crore, will be completed soon, an official release said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:20 IST
The construction work at the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, which is being developed by the AAI in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and state government at an investment of Rs 400 crore, will be completed soon, an official release said on Thursday. In May 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Deoghar airport. Spread across 653.75 acres of land with its terminal building being built in an area of 4,000 sq meter, the second airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi would have a 2,500-meter-long runway and will be compliant for Airbus 320 type of aircraft, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said in a release.

The terminal building will have six check-in counters and two arrival belts with peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers, it said. "The development of the Deoghar airport with a project cost of Rs 401.34 crore is underway and will be completed very soon," the AAI said.

With environment-friendly architectural design and state-of-the-art passenger facilities, the terminal building will be a composite structure, it added. Situated on the northeastern side of the state, once completed, the new airport will cater to areas such northern West Bengal and southeastern Bihar, AAI said.

