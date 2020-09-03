Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla retreats for third day as investors cash in on gains

Market analysts and traders called it a near-term profit-taking, triggered by the company's plan to raise $5 billion from the market and the stake sale by the second largest shareholder Baillie Gifford, in a stock that has surged fivefold in 2020. They expect it to be short-lived.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:35 IST
Tesla retreats for third day as investors cash in on gains
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tesla Inc shares fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as investors who have been betting on the electric-car maker's growth prospects cashed in on the meteoric rally in the stock price this year. Market analysts and traders called it a near-term profit-taking, triggered by the company's plan to raise $5 billion from the market and the stake sale by the second largest shareholder Baillie Gifford, in a stock that has surged fivefold in 2020.

They expect it to be short-lived. "It's just a poster child for the growth trade and there's a bit of general rotation," a London-based trader told Reuters. Meanwhile, Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford told Herald Scotland the investment firm remains a "strong supporter" of Tesla, but had to sell its passive stake due to norms that limit the weight of a stock in clients' portfolios.

Gifford cut its stake to 4.25% compared to 7.67% as of Dec. 31, making it now the fourth largest stakeholder, according to Refinitiv data. "I know Baillie Gifford were a kind of forced seller to stay within the mandates, but (an) evidence of core investor profit-taking as the company start a sell off of $5 billion stock," the trader said.

Ever since Tesla surprised Wall Street by delivering on Chief Executive Elon Musk's promise of a profit in its third quarter in October last year, its shares have risen nearly nine-fold. The world's most valuable carmaker has gone on to register three more profitable quarters, clearing a hurdle that could lead to its inclusion in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The index rebalances every quarter, but a stock can be added to the index at any point once a company becomes eligible for consideration. Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, declined to comment on potential index membership changes.

The surge in shares during the COVID-19 pandemic have also led Tesla and Apple Inc to split their richly priced stock. The iPhone maker's shares, which have jumped more than 35% since it announced its split, fell for the second session, down 5.2%, while Tesla shares were down 6.5% in early trading on Thursday.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Apple to delay privacy change vexing Facebook, mobile ad market

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it plans to delay until early next year updates to its next mobile operating system that could change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads. The delay could benefit Facebook Inc, which last week said the ...

Lot of technologies developed to deal with cold weather in northern mountains: DRDO chief

A lot of technologies have been developed to deal with the extreme cold weather in the countrys northern mountains and the armed forces are using all of them, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said on Thursday. These range from technologies de...

Rajasthan reports record spike of 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more fatalities

Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 1,553 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 86,227, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,095. According to a health department bulletin i...

Assam passes bill allowing deferring of polls to municipal boards by one year

Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill which allowed deferring of the elections to the municipal boards by up to one year after expiry of their terms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Assam Municipal Amendment Bill, 2020, allowed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020