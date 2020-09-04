Left Menu
MUMBAI, Sep 4, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on September 03, 2020

Money Market Operations as on September 03, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)317,744.14 3.01 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 14,918.24 3.42 1.80-4.05 II. Triparty Repo 214,727.25 3.00 2.86-3.02 III. Market Repo 88,048.65 2.96 1.00-3.15 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 50.00 5.30 5.30-5.30B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 226.00 3.14 2.20-3.50 II. Term Money@@ 398.80 - 3.30-3.65 III. Triparty Repo 20.00 3.20 3.20-3.20 IV. Market Repo 100.00 3.35 3.35-3.35 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 750.00 3.50 3.50-3.50RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Thu, 03/09/2020 1 Fri, 04/09/2020 728,123.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Thu, 03/09/2020 1 Fri, 04/09/2020 5.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -728,118.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$35,799.67 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 273,816.67 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -454,301.33 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on03/09/2020 414,636.94 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 11/09/2020 426,944.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 03/09/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 14/08/2020 549,688.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse RepoPTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

