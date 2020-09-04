Left Menu
Kejriwal assures relief to traders, industrialists from fixed power charges

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured traders and industrialists that steps to provide them relief from fixed power charges in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will be taken soon, an official statement said on Friday.

Updated: 04-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:40 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured traders and industrialists that steps to provide them relief from fixed power charges in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will be taken soon, an official statement said on Friday. The traders and industrialists in the city have been demanding relief from fixed charges, saying their shops and factories were closed due to the lockdown and also because they suffered losses due to shutdown of all commercial and industrial activities. "The chief minister assured adequate steps will be taken to provide relief, vis-a-vis the fixed power charges that the commercial and industrial units are obliged to pay despite economic losses due to Corona," a Delhi government statement said.

The non-domestic and industrial consumers of electricity in Delhi have to pay Rs 250 per kVA as monthly fixed charges. The monthly electricity bill comprises fixed charges component and a variable energy charges which is actual electricity consumed. Kejriwal told the traders and industry association representatives that the revenue situation of the Delhi government has taken a hit owing to the complete shutdown of businesses and the economy due to coronavirus. The Delhi government decided to lift the lockdown and it will take time to cover the economic shortfall, now that businesses and industries have resumed, he said.

The city government, in accordance with Centre's 'Unlock' guidelines, has allowed several economic activities in the national capital. The Kejriwal government has announced various measures to revive the economy of Delhi, the statement said. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission recently announced new power tariff for 2020-21, with no hike in the rates in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

