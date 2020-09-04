Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Mediaset and more: Berlusconi's business empire

Berlusconi made his name by building a media empire in the 1980s and as owner of European soccer champions AC Milan before entering politics in the early 1990s after a major corruption scandal swept aside a generation of Italian politicians. FININVEST The four-times prime minister controls his media empire through Fininvest, the family holding company whose assets totalled 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) as of the end of last year. Silvio Berlusconi owns 61% of Fininvest, while Pier Silvio and Marina Berlusconi, his two children from his first marriage, each own a 7.6% stake.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:44 IST
FACTBOX-Mediaset and more: Berlusconi's business empire

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is being treated in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Berlusconi made his name by building a media empire in the 1980s and as owner of European soccer champions AC Milan before entering politics in the early 1990s after a major corruption scandal swept aside a generation of Italian politicians.

FININVEST The four-times prime minister controls his media empire through Fininvest, the family holding company whose assets totalled 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) as of the end of last year.

Silvio Berlusconi owns 61% of Fininvest, while Pier Silvio and Marina Berlusconi, his two children from his first marriage, each own a 7.6% stake. Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi, the other three children of the former prime minister, together own 21.4% of Fininvest.

Following are Fininvest's main holdings:. MEDIASET

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster is 44% owned by Fininvest and its chief executive is Pier Silvio Berlusconi. Mediaset operates free-to-air TV and radio channels in Italy, as well as streaming services.

With its listed Spanish unit Mediaset Espana, Mediaset had revenues of 2.9 billion euros in 2019. Mediaset and Mediaset Espana are major shareholders in German television group ProSiebenSat.1Media.

MONDADORI Fininvest owns 53% of Italy's leading publisher which dominates the domestic book and magazine market.

Marina Berlusconi has been Mondadori's chairwoman since February 2003. She became also the chairwoman of Fininvest in October 2005. MEDIOBANCA

Fininvest holds a 2% stake in Italy's top investment bank. BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Fininvest owns a 30% stake in the Italian asset manager, which has a market value of 4.7 billion euros. AC MONZA

After selling AC Milan in 2017 in a 740 million euro deal, Fininvest bought smaller soccer club AC Monza, which won promotion to second-tier Serie B this year. ($1 = 0.8479 euros)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Indian embassy in Nepal maintains condolence book on Mukherjee's demise

The Indian embassy in Nepal is maintaining a condolence book on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee for those who wish to pay tributes to the veteran leader. Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multip...

AI says US govt decision to allow it to self-conduct ground handling at airports is an 'opportunity'

Air India on Friday said the US governments plan to allow the airline to self-conduct ground handling operations at American airports is an opportunity and the airline will encash it in future if there is ever such a need. The national carr...

Cops go into tizzy after hoax call of terrorist in Gorakhnath temple

Police went into a tizzy after they received a phone call, which later proved hoax, that a terrorist had entered the famous Gorakhnath temple here. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the temple.After getting ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as tech sell-off continues

Wall Streets main indexes extended declines on Friday, with the Nasdaq on track for its worst two-day fall since March as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the August unemployment r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020