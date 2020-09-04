Left Menu
Bahrain to allow entry to people from neighbouring Gulf countries, visa holders

Updated: 04-09-2020
Bahrain will now allow residents from neighbouring Gulf countries as well as holders of electronic visas and those eligible for visas on arrival, its airport authority said on Friday.

A PCR test for the coronavirus is compulsory on arrival and at travellers' expense, the airport said on its official Twitter account. Passengers would have to self-isolate until the results of the test are received and are negative.

