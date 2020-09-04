Left Menu
Colombia orders Google to comply with data protection rules

after determining that the information treatment policy used by Google LLC, located in the United States, does not comply with 52.63% of the requirements demanded by Colombian regulation." Google's office in Colombia said it respected Colombian laws and would evaluate the order once it was informed of it by the regulators. Google has paid billions of dollars in fines to regulators in recent years, including in antitrust proceedings in the European Union. ($1 = 3,653.23 Colombian pesos)

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:36 IST
Colombian regulators on Friday ordered Alphabet Inc's Google to clearly ask each user whether the world's largest search engine can use their personal data which is being captured without authorization. Non-compliance could lead to investigations, sanctions and fines equivalent to 1.76 billion pesos ($480,500), the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce said in a statement.

