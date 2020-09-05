Happy Homes awarded Leading Real-estate Consultancy

Left Menu
Happy Homes, a leading real estate consultancy, dealing in retail & commercial real-estate was awarded today as the "Leading Real-estate Consultancy of the year" by Bizox Media. The company has been awarded for its contribution to the real estate industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 15:32 IST
Harish Arora, Managing Director, Happy Homes. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Happy Homes, a leading real estate consultancy, dealing in retail & commercial real-estate was awarded today as the "Leading Real-estate Consultancy of the year" by Bizox Media. The company has been awarded for its contribution to the real estate industry. Happy Homes is helping builders and real-estate players in achieving exceptional sales numbers, during the COVID times. The company has been instrumental in clearing inventory for its partners, even during the lock-down.

"The whole industry is reeling under the pandemic crisis. We have implemented effective and innovative techniques to pull industry players out of the crisis situation; this has helped us deliver great results. Our hard work and perseverance have paid off. We would like to thank Bizox Media jury for recognizing our efforts. The award is a stamp on our persistent hard work and commitment towards our industry partners," said Harish Arora, Managing Director, Happy Homes on receiving the award achievement. "Industry recognition and awards motivate the team to bring out the best in them. We wish to be the leader in retail & commercial real-estate consultancy business in the next 3-5 years," he further added.

Happy homes is a real estate consulting firm providing investment options to the real estate investors, end-user residential, retail, commercial buyers, and corporate office lease support at various locations. The company is committed and ensured in delivering the best since 2006 in line with our motto "A tradition of trust", that has been built up over these years with strong professional co-workers and employees who brought us to a point to be one of the best in the real estate market. Over these years the company has earned a reputation that has a unique combination of quality, value, trust & reliability.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

