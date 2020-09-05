Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's first bullet train project may face delay due to land acquisition, COVID: Railways

Indicating a delay in country's first bullet train project, the Railways on Saturday said a "real timeframe" for the completion of the Mumbai -Ahmedabad bullet train plan has to be "reassessed" as the land aquisation for the project has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis, and a clear timeline can be provided in next three to six months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:25 IST
India's first bullet train project may face delay due to land acquisition, COVID: Railways
Yadav said that so far 63 percent of the land has been acquired for the project, with 82 percent acquired in Gujarat and 23 per cent in Maharashtra. Image Credit: ANI

Indicating a delay in country's first bullet train project, the Railways on Saturday said a "real timeframe" for the completion of the Mumbai -Ahmedabad bullet train plan has to be "reassessed" as the land acquisition for the project has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis, and a clear timeline can be provided in next three to six months. Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board V K Yadav in a press briefing also denied reports that the Japanese firms were not keen on the project, saying "it is true that the tenders and land acquisition were delayed a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I can say that the project is progressing well." Yadav's comments came amid reports that the bullet train project may fail to meet its December 2023 deadline.

"In any linear project like the bullet train project, work can only begin when a certain amount of land is available. We are hoping that within the next three to six months, we will be able to get to that point where we have 90-100 per cent of the land. Our designs are ready and we are set to go... "As the COVID19 situation improves, the Railways will start the bidding process and within the next three to six months, we will be able to get the status of land acquired. It will then be the appropriate time to reassess the project. Once the land status is ascertained, we can provide a real timeframe for the completion of the project," the railway board chairman said.

He, however, did not confirm that the project will meet the December 2023 deadline. Denying reports that the Japanese firms were not keen on the project, he said both Indian and Japanese companies were on board and urged people to disregard such rumours.

"It is not correct. The Japanese are very much interested in the project, there is no doubt about it. This is an extraordinary situation. It is difficult for them to come here during a pandemic and we have to keep that in mind. I want to tell you all that there is a lot of interest from everyone whether it is the Japanese companies or Indian," he said reacting to reports that Japanese firms were not interested in the project. "Due to the pandemic situation, international travels were banned. Such kinds of projects require a lot of survey works and hence Japanese companies could not participate. We had advance information about that. As land issues improve, we will start the bidding process again," he added.

Even before the COVID pandemic, the project had been hit hard due to protests from farmers in both Maharashtra and Gujarat. It also had to contend with rising costs because of a widening gap between the Indian rupee and the Japanese yen. The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through three districts in Maharashtra (Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar) and eight districts in Gujarat (Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad).

Yadav said that so far 63 percent of the land has been acquired for the project, with 82 percent acquired in Gujarat and 23 per cent in Maharashtra. According to officials, the estimated total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project is Rs 1.08 trillion, of which 81 percent cost is planned to be funded through a 20-year loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Central government has signed a loan agreement with JICA for providing Rs 15,000 crore, of the total loan amount of Rs 88,000 crore. The Railways has been keen on opening at least a portion of the project by August 2022, to coincide with 75 years of Independence.

While the National High-Speed Rail Corporation, the implementing agency for the project, maintains that it will make it on time, a review in the next six months is expected to give a clearer picture, according to officials.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bologna coach believes he caught COVID-19 from his children

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic believes his children might have infected him with COVID-19, he said on Saturday after being forced to miss his teams pre-season training camp for the second year running. Mihajlovic, who was diagnosed with l...

NFL-Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans-reports

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed a four-year, 160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, U.S. media reported on Saturday. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the highest rated quarterbacks last season, leading the Texans...

Noida Metro: Rs 500 fine for commuters without face mask, Rs 100 for spitting

Commuters found travelling without face masks in the Noida-Greater Noida metro rail network will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 and those caught spitting will have to cough up Rs 100. The services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known ...

Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the late actors death case, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB said. Dipesh Sawant was arrested by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020