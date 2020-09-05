UP achieves 2nd place in state ranking of ease of doing business

Uttar Pradesh has achieved second position in the ease of doing business annual ranking released by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the back of reforms implemented by the state, a release said on Saturday. The state jumped from 12th position in the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2017-18 to the second position in BRAP-19, taking a remarkable leap of 10 positions, a senior state official said in the release.

"UP has left several leading states like Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra etc. behind in this ease of doing business ranking," the official said. In BRAP-19, Uttar Pradesh has implemented 186 reforms out of 187 reforms suggested by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). This year's exercise was completely based on 'user feedback' therefore, attaining the second rank across the country indicates that entrepreneurs have been receiving the true benefits of these implemented reforms by Government of Uttar Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the release said.

These reforms were spread across several areas such as labour regulation, online single window, access to information & transparency, land administration, construction permit and commercial disputes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated the investors, industrialists and the people of the state on this achievement, a statement issued by the state government said..