PVUNL facing protests from villagers demanding settlement of land acquisition issue

The PVUNL which is setting up a 4000 MW thermal power plant at Patratu in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district is facing protest from people of 25 villages, who are demanding settlement of pending issues of land acquisition, resettlement and jobs, an official said.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 06-09-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 11:00 IST
PVUNL facing protests from villagers demanding settlement of land acquisition issue

The PVUNL which is setting up a 4000 MW thermal power plant at Patratu in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district is facing protest from people of 25 villages, who are demanding settlement of pending issues of land acquisition, resettlement and jobs, an official said. The Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), is a joint venture between the Jharkhand government and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for setting up of 4000 MW thermal power plant.

An outfit of tenants of 25 villages under the banner of Visthapit Prabhavit Sangharsh Morcha is agitating against the PVUNL. Aditya Narayan Prasad, president, Visthapit Prabhavit Sangharsh Morcha claimed that several cases of displacement issues have not been settled by the state government before giving land rights to NTPC-JV and for getting their rights as per provisions of displacement policy of Centre as well as state government.

He alleged that the state government and PVUNL have turned a deaf ear to their demands. A senior official of PVUNL on Saturday said that the joint venture company has not directly acquired land from tenants and a total of 1199.03 acres of land was acquired by undivided Bihar government for Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPC).

Y Debashish, Deputy General Manager of PVUNL said that NTPC-JV took over assets of PTPS including a total of 1199.03. acres of land from Jharkhand Bijali Vitran Nigam Limited ( JBVNL) on April 2016 for setting up 4000 MW super thermal power station in Patratu in three phases. In the first phase, 3800 MW capacity unit is being constructed which has been facing protest from the Visthapit Prabhavit Sangharsh Morcha.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramgarh, Sandeep Singh told PTI on Saturday that the district administration has taken initiatives to settle the dispute. He said the district administration has asked villagers to submit a list of families who did not receive compensation for land acquired by the government for settlement of their claim and pending cases of compensation.

