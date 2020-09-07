Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares start cautiously amid elevated valuations, oil skids

Later this week, investors will look for data on U.S. inflation with both producer and consumer prices expected to remain mostly steady. "With slack in the labor market and broader economy to remain for years, it’s hard to see where sustainably higher inflation will come from," Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 06:34 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares start cautiously amid elevated valuations, oil skids

Asian shares started Monday on the backfoot as investors grapple with sky-high valuations against the backdrop of a global economy in the grip of a deep coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped sharply. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4% ahead of a heavy week of macroeconomic data with figures on household spending, current account and gross domestic product due on Tuesday.

Some analysts expect a fresh dose of fiscal stimulus in the country before the year-end while predicting 'Abenomics' will be retained even after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe steps down from the helm. Australian shares slipped 0.4% while South Korea and New Zealand's benchmark index were off 0.1% each.

That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely changed after two straight days of losses toppled it from a 2-1/2-year peak last week. World shares hit a record high last week as central bank stimulus drove asset valuations to heady levels. The rally cooled late last week as tech stocks sold off while worries over patchy economic recovery dogged investors.

The immediate focus on the day will be on China's exports and imports data for August, due later in the morning. China's exports are expected to have posted a second month of solid gains in August as more of its trading partners relaxed coronavirus lockdowns and reopened their economies, a Reuters poll showed.

U.S. stock futures opened in the red, with E-minis for the S&P 500 down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures sliding 1.1%. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Nasdaq futures were dragged lower by the exclusion of Tesla from a group of companies that were being added to the S&P 500.

Analysts at Jefferies expect the equities market correction to extend further. "Our risk indices have begun to turn from their euphoria highs," Jefferies said.

"It is not unthinkable that global equities are set to churn in a range for a while as some of the orphan sectors/countries are refranchised while the richly valued sectors pause or unwind," it added. "On the balance of probabilities, last week's correction has further room to go."

Jefferies said it was switching its weighting on MSCI All World index to "tactically bearish" in the short term. It noted that a gauge of volatility has nudged higher in the past three months alongside a steepening in U.S. 10-year to 5-year Treasury yield curve as well as the 30-year to 5-year curve.

"We wonder how much moves in both would upset the equity market," Jefferries said. Later this week, investors will look for data on U.S. inflation with both producer and consumer prices expected to remain mostly steady.

"With slack in the labor market and broader economy to remain for years, it’s hard to see where sustainably higher inflation will come from," Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note. "That said, the bottom line is that U.S. rates will stay lower for longer. Full stop."

In commodities, oil prices dropped more than $1 a barrel, hitting their lowest since July, after Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months. Fading optimism about demand recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic also weighed. U.S. crude fell 2% to $38.97 a barrel. Brent crude skidded 1.9% to $41.85.

Policy meetings at the Bank of Canada on Wednesday and the European Central Bank (ECB) the following day are also on investors' radar, with both expected to keep policy steady. Action in the forex market was muted.

In currencies, the dollar was flat against the yen at 106.27 while the euro held at $1.1838. The British pound was a shade weaker at $1.3248 ahead of a new round of Brexit talks with the European Union on Monday.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals legend Brock dies at 81

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock, a standout base stealer who was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, died on Sunday. He was 81. Brock went through several medical ailments in recent years, including a leg amputation in 2015 related to diabet...

Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus

The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre i...

Delhi Metro resumes services in calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official.

Delhi Metro resumes services in calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to COVID-19 pandemic Official....

Japan's search for crew of capsized cattle ship still suspended

Japans coastguard said on Monday that its search-and-rescue mission for 40 missing crew from a capsized cattle ship in the East China Sea remains suspended, with no timing set for resumption. So far, two crewmen have been rescued, while ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020